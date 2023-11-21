Aizawl: In anticipation of the November 7 poll results, Mizoram’s Chief Secretary, Dr. Renu Sharma, has initiated preparations for the swearing-in ceremony of the new government scheduled for December 3.
A crucial meeting was convened at the Chief Secretary Conference Hall in MINECO on Tuesday, where Chief Secretary Dr. Renu Sharma, along with other key officials, discussed the responsibilities of various departments for the upcoming ceremony.
The meeting addressed the coordination and execution of tasks related to the ‘Swearing-in-Ceremony of Chief Minister and Council of Ministers.’
Emphasising the significance of the swearing-in ceremony, Chief Secretary Dr. Renu Sharma urged the responsible departments to ensure the meticulous execution of their duties.
Notably, the Mizoram Legislative Assembly election results are slated to be declared on December 3, setting the stage for the swearing-in ceremony. In the past, following the 2018 elections, the new government assumed office on December 15 after a series of post-election deliberations.
The Election Commission of India remains firm on the decision to conduct vote counting in Mizoram on December 3, despite strong opposition from the Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitu Committee (MKHC) and prominent NGOs, including the Central Young Mizo Association. The chosen date, a Sunday, has raised concerns, prompting an appeal for a rescheduled date.
Representatives from various political parties joined forces in urging a change during a meeting with Mizoram’s Chief Electoral Officer, Madhup Vyas, who initially expressed optimism about altering the date. However, following his return from Delhi after engaging with the Election Commission of India, Vyas said the date remains unchanged.
