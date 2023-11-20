Mizoram: Health Minister commends MNF's commitment to God and governance

Aizawl: Health Minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana delivered an address at a meeting held at the Mizo National Front (MNF) General Headquarters, Hnam Run, in Aizawl on Monday where he highlighted the party’s “commitment to placing God and the land at the forefront of their mission,” emphasizing that divine guidance would lead them to victory.

Dr. Lalthangliana expressed his belief that if the MNF moved forward with God’s guidance, characterized by love, grace, and mercy, success would undoubtedly follow. The minister acknowledged the significance of aligning their path with faith and underlined the party’s motto of prioritising God and the welfare of the land.

Drawing on his extensive political experience spanning nearly three decades, the Health Minister commended the Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) of the most recent term for what he said was their “exceptional competence in diligently tending to their constituencies.” Dr. Lalthangliana expressed pride in the accomplishments of the current MLAs and voiced confidence in the electorate’s support, predicting a successful outcome in the upcoming elections.

Addressing the challenges faced by the government, Dr. Lalthangliana recounted the critical period in 2020 when the onset of the pandemic disrupted normal functioning for three years and two months. Despite grappling with the multifaceted challenges posed by the pandemic, refugees, border disputes, earthquakes, and other issues, the Health Minister credited the government’s alleged resilience to the grace of God and the unwavering support of the people.

He expressed gratitude that, despite the difficulties, the government had not incurred a negative reputation, attributing this to divine grace and the resilience demonstrated by the people of Mizoram.

