29 Myanmar soldiers sent back after seeking refuge in Mizoram

Aizawl: On Sunday, 29 Myanmarese soldiers who sought refuge in Mizoram were repatriated to Myanmar. Earlier, 45 Myanmar army personnel were escorted back to their country after militia groups overran their camps in recent armed clashes.
The soldiers entered Mizoram on November 16 after their camp in Myanmar’s Chin state was taken over by the Chin National Defence Force (CNDF), a local militia group affiliated with the PDF. Upon their arrival in Mizoram, they were received by the Assam Rifles and state police, and remained in their custody until their repatriation to Myanmar.
The repatriation process involved airlifting the soldiers to Moreh in Manipur and subsequently transporting them to Tamu, the nearest Myanmarese town. While their repatriation was planned at an earlier date, it was delayed due to adverse weather conditions in the state of Mizoram.
The soldiers had walked on foot till Saikhumphai in Mizoram’s Champhai district near Tiau river and handed over their arms to the Mizoram Police including weapons, ammunition, and explosives.
Mizoram Police, along with the Vaphai Village Council (VC) and Vaphai Branch Young Mizo Association (YMA) welcomed the surrendered soldiers who were handed over to the Assam Rifles for further processing.
