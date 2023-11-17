ZPM has communist approach, says Mizo minister

Aizawl: At a political session held at the Mizo National Front (MNF) headquarters on Friday, Lalruatkima, MNF Adviser and Rural Development Minister, delivered an address touching upon the essence of Mizo nationalism and expressing gratitude for the collaborative efforts in conducting free and fair elections.

Lalruatkima accused the ZPM party of attempting to emulate the Soviet Union Communist government by establishing a politburo through the Val Upa Council. He likened their approach to the formation of communist-aligned parties in central India with non-Congress and non-BJP support, which he said, emphasised their primary goal of upholding communism.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

During his speech, Lalruatkima also spoke on the pivotal role of Mizo nationalism, asserting that the MNF’s commitment to it prevented Mizo women from tending to the children of non-Mizos. Drawing parallels to the Biblical narrative of the children of Israel, he underscored the need to uphold the principles initiated by Laldenga.

The Rural Development Minister extended gratitude to election officials, the Mizoram Peoples Forum, churches, and NGOs for their cooperation in ensuring a transparent electoral process. Anticipating favorable results, he thanked the public in advance for their support.

Addressing speculations about a hung assembly, Lalruatkima dismissed the notion, asserting that such predictions had never materialised in past elections. He stated, “There has never been the need to form a post-poll alliance,” expressing confidence in Chief Minister Zoramthanga’s potential re-election in his constituency.

The state of Mizoram went to polls on November 7 with over 80% voter turnout. The counting of votes as designated by the Election Commission of India will take place on December 3, 2023.

Also Read | Mizoram: Repatriation of 29 Myanmar soldiers delayed due to weather conditions

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









