Mizoram: Repatriation of 29 Myanmar soldiers delayed due to weather conditions

Aizawl: The repatriation of 29 Myanmar Army soldiers, who surrendered on November 16 after a four-hour gun battle with the People’s Army CNDF near the Mizoram border, has faced delays due to adverse weather conditions in Mizoram.

According to a report in India Today NE, an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper designated for the soldiers’ repatriation could not land in Mizoram due to persistent rain, disrupting the initially planned return to Myanmar on Friday.

The soldiers reached the village of Saikhumphai on November 16, where they handed over their arms to the Mizoram Police including weapons, ammunition, and explosives.

Mizoram Police, along with the Vaphai Village Council (VC) and Vaphai Branch Young Mizo Association (YMA) welcomed the surrendered soldiers who were handed over to the Assam Rifles for further processing.

On November 15, the People’s Defence Force (PDF), the armed wing of the National Unity Government in Myanmar reportedly took control of a military junta camp in Tuibual village in Myanmar. Tuibual village is located in close proximity to Vaphai village in Mizoram’s Champhai district.

As the news broke, it was revealed that 29 Myanmar military personnel, dislodged from the captured camp, were en route to seek refuge in Mizoram. The battle for the Tuibual camp witnessed prolonged gunfire, resulting in 63 families seeking shelter in Mizoram.

On Tuesday, the Indian Army and Indian Air Force (IAF) effectively orchestrated the repatriation of 39 Myanmarese military personnel who crossed the international border and sought sanctuary in Mizoram.

These individuals were transported in separate batches on Tuesday from Hnahlan Village in Mizoram’s Champhai district to Moreh in Manipur.

