Aizawl: The Election Commission of India remains firm on the decision to conduct vote counting in Mizoram on December 3, despite strong opposition from the Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitu Committee (MKHC) and prominent NGOs, including the Central Young Mizo Association. The chosen date, a Sunday, has raised concerns, prompting an appeal for a rescheduled date.

Representatives from various political parties joined forces in urging a change during a meeting with Mizoram’s Chief Electoral Officer, Madhup Vyas, who initially expressed optimism about altering the date. However, following his return from Delhi after engaging with the Election Commission of India, Vyas said the date remains unchanged.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

After ECI announced the schedule for Assembly elections in five states, including Mizoram, seven political parties, including the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as well as civil society organizations and student bodies, such as the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), jointly wrote to the ECI on October 12, urging the central poll panel to reschedule the counting date.

The joint letter highlighted that nearly 90% of Mizoram’s population is Christian, and Sunday holds significant religious importance for the people. The MKHC had previously made three appeals to change the counting date.

Also Read | People’s Defence Force seizes Myanmar military base near Mizoram

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









