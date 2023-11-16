People's Defence Force seizes Myanmar military base near Mizoram

Aizawl: The People’s Defence Force (PDF), the armed wing of the National Unity Government in Myanmar have reportedly taken control of another military junta camp, this time located in Tuibual village in Myanmar. Tuibual village is located in close proximity to Vaphai village in Mizoram’s Champhai district.

As the news broke, it was revealed that 29 Myanmar military personnel, dislodged from the captured camp, are en route to seek refuge in Mizoram. These individuals are anticipated to be received by the Assam Rifles in Saikhumphai, according to Bengvarna, a local news site.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The battle for the Tuibual camp witnessed prolonged gunfire, resulting in 63 families seeking shelter in Mizoram.

This recent victory follows earlier successes by the People’s Defence Force, where military camp bases in Rihkhawdar and Khawmawi were also seized.

On Tuesday, the Indian Army and Indian Air Force (IAF) effectively orchestrated the repatriation of 39 Myanmarese military personnel who crossed the international border and sought sanctuary in Mizoram.

These individuals were transported in separate batches on Tuesday from Hnahlan Village in Mizoram’s Champhai district to Moreh in Manipur. This route was strategically chosen to eliminate the necessity for the IAF to traverse into Myanmar airspace.

Over the past four years, we have revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.

Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.

We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agenda. We do not ‘cover’ an issue because we have been told to do so; we cover issues that matter to the stakeholders. Our reporters do not ‘visit’ places, they live there, and see the stories emerge. But doing so costs money. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.

We seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective, as it will not be possible without you. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support.

We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.

Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo. Thank you, Karma Paljor

Editor-in-chief, eastmojo.com

The soldiers approached Mizoram police in Zokhawthar, Champhai district, on Monday after the PDF raided military bases at Rihkhawdar and Khawmawi in Chin state.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Mizoram: 39 Myanmar Junta soldiers sent back by IAF

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









