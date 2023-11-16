Mizoram: Accidental shooting leaves father of two dead

Aizawl: A 35-year-old man, R Vanlalkhuma from Hnahthial village, lost his life in an alleged accidental shooting incident in Mizoram. The incident unfolded when the victim was mistakenly shot by a 31-year-old individual named Remruatliana, who claimed he mistook Vanlalkhuma for prey while waiting with a friend to hunt.
According to reports, Vanlalkhuma and his companion had taken a trip to a river nearby. In a tragic error, Remruatliana fired, thinking he was targeting prey, but the victim, Vanlalkhuma, was struck instead. Despite immediate efforts, Vanlalkhuma succumbed to the gunshot wound shortly after being hit.
The untimely death of Vanlalkhuma leaves behind a grieving family, including his wife and two daughters.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The Hnahthial Police have initiated legal proceedings, filing Case No. 65 of 16.11.2023 at the Hnahthial Police Station under sections 302/188 IPC R/W 25 (1B) (a)/27 (1) Arms Act.
Also Read | ITLF organises mass rally against alleged atrocities on Kuki-Zo tribals in Manipur
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Shillong Teer Result today: Check winners of Shillong Teer for November 16
- Khanapara Teer Result today: Winners of Khanapara Teer November 16
- Manipur: Properties worth over Rs 1 crore lost to massive fire in Imphal West
- Assam: Rare eagle rescued from fall set free in Tezpur
- Meghalaya: Health minister urges dialogue as health activists’ protests continue
- Mizoram: Accidental shooting leaves father of two dead