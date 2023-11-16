Mizoram: Accidental shooting leaves father of two dead

Aizawl: A 35-year-old man, R Vanlalkhuma from Hnahthial village, lost his life in an alleged accidental shooting incident in Mizoram. The incident unfolded when the victim was mistakenly shot by a 31-year-old individual named Remruatliana, who claimed he mistook Vanlalkhuma for prey while waiting with a friend to hunt.

According to reports, Vanlalkhuma and his companion had taken a trip to a river nearby. In a tragic error, Remruatliana fired, thinking he was targeting prey, but the victim, Vanlalkhuma, was struck instead. Despite immediate efforts, Vanlalkhuma succumbed to the gunshot wound shortly after being hit.

The untimely death of Vanlalkhuma leaves behind a grieving family, including his wife and two daughters.

The Hnahthial Police have initiated legal proceedings, filing Case No. 65 of 16.11.2023 at the Hnahthial Police Station under sections 302/188 IPC R/W 25 (1B) (a)/27 (1) Arms Act.

