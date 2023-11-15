Mizoram cops admit state is transit point for drugs in Tripura

Aizawl: Tripura’s 107 km-long border with Mizoram has raised concerns among law enforcement agencies, with Tripura Police expressing worries about the influx of drugs from Myanmar through this route.

Bhanupada Chakraborty, Superintendent of Police for North Tripura district, which shares a boundary with Mizoram, stated that vigilance has been intensified along the inter-state border to combat drug trafficking.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Despite law enforcement agencies working tirelessly to curb drug trafficking, the smuggling of drugs, particularly heroin, persists along the border,” remarked Chakraborty in a statement to PTI on Monday. Chief Minister Manik Saha of Tripura has declared war against the increasing drug trafficking menace, with law enforcement adopting a zero-tolerance policy to combat the issue.

Responding to Tripura’s concerns, a high-ranking official from the Mizoram Police, speaking on the condition of anonymity, acknowledged catching individuals from Tripura in the Champhai border area. However, the official affirmed that the concerns raised by Tripura Police were not unfounded, stating that Mizoram has indeed become a transit point for individuals trafficking drugs to Tripura and Assam.

According to a police report, until August 2023, 746 individuals were booked in connection with 445 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases in Tripura. The contraband items seized during this period, including heroin, amounted to Rs 91.84 crore.

The number of drug-related deaths from 1984 to November 2023 as per reports from the Mizoram Narcotics and Excise Department in Mizoram is 1,587.

Also Read | Mizoram: 39 Myanmar Junta soldiers sent back by IAF

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









