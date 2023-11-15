Mizoram cops admit state is transit point for drugs in Tripura

Aizawl: Tripura’s 107 km-long border with Mizoram has raised concerns among law enforcement agencies, with Tripura Police expressing worries about the influx of drugs from Myanmar through this route.
Bhanupada Chakraborty, Superintendent of Police for North Tripura district, which shares a boundary with Mizoram, stated that vigilance has been intensified along the inter-state border to combat drug trafficking.
“Despite law enforcement agencies working tirelessly to curb drug trafficking, the smuggling of drugs, particularly heroin, persists along the border,” remarked Chakraborty in a statement to PTI on Monday. Chief Minister Manik Saha of Tripura has declared war against the increasing drug trafficking menace, with law enforcement adopting a zero-tolerance policy to combat the issue.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Responding to Tripura’s concerns, a high-ranking official from the Mizoram Police, speaking on the condition of anonymity, acknowledged catching individuals from Tripura in the Champhai border area. However, the official affirmed that the concerns raised by Tripura Police were not unfounded, stating that Mizoram has indeed become a transit point for individuals trafficking drugs to Tripura and Assam.
According to a police report, until August 2023, 746 individuals were booked in connection with 445 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases in Tripura. The contraband items seized during this period, including heroin, amounted to Rs 91.84 crore.
The number of drug-related deaths from 1984 to November 2023 as per reports from the Mizoram Narcotics and Excise Department in Mizoram is 1,587.
Also Read | Mizoram: 39 Myanmar Junta soldiers sent back by IAF
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- International reaction to Gaza siege has exposed the growing rift between the West and the Global South
- Mizoram cops admit state is transit point for drugs in Tripura
- Meghalaya: Senebi Syngklito to represent India at Asian Armwrestling Cup in Uzbekistan
- Interview to recruitment in a day: How Garo Hills’ best school botched teacher hiring
- Israel-Hamas war: there is a difference between a humanitarian pause, ceasefire?
- Assam: Pest menace plagues farmers in Assam’s Baksa district