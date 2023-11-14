Mizo Zirlai Pawl stages protest at Mizoram Scholarship Board office

Aizawl: Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) members, led by President H Lalthianghlima, staged a sit-in protest at the Mizoram Scholarship Board office demanding the prompt release of the second installment of students’ scholarships, expressing dissatisfaction with perceived negligence by officials.

Speaking at the demonstration, President H Lalthianghlima expressed frustration, stating, “The scholarship officials have left us with no other choice. This is just the beginning, and we will take initiatives till the end. We want the higher officials to know that we are ready to go to the extent of holding a total bandh if necessary.”

MZP members, dissatisfied with the lack of response during Tuesday’s demonstration, announced plans to continue their protest on November 15.

The Mizoram Scholarship Board had cited the need to seek permission from the Election Commission for the release of the scholarships. In response, the MZP engaged with the Mizoram Joint Chief Electoral Officer (Joint CEO) to request swift permission to alleviate the financial burdens faced by the students.

As of September 25, 2023, an amount totaling 1,787.48 lakhs earmarked for scholarships remains in the hands of the Mizoram government. The delay has affected a substantial number of students, with 11,462 students from Mizoram and 3,010 students from outside the state awaiting the crucial 2nd installment of their scholarships.

