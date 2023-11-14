39 Myanmar junta members captured in Mizoram

Aizawl: On Monday evening, 39 members of the Myanmar junta were apprehended by Mizoram police for illegally crossing into Indian territory. The incident took place near Zokhawthar, a border town in Mizoram’s Champhai district.
The captured junta members have been placed under custody at the Zokhawthar police station pending further investigation. This incident adds to the escalating tensions between anti-junta forces and the Myanmar military, with Mizoram becoming an unexpected battleground.
Local cable news channel CCN News in Champhai reported that the People’s Defence Force (PDF), the armed wing of the National Unity Government in Myanmar, successfully took control of two junta camps located in Rihkhawdar and Khawmawi. The operation, however, was not without casualties.
While the exact number of Myanmar soldiers killed during the attack remains unconfirmed, it is suspected that the majority, if not all, perished in the exchange of gunfire. The PDF suffered its own losses, with reports indicating that eight members of the People’s Defence Force and one civilian lost their lives during the operation.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The turmoil has prompted a mass exodus across the border, with over 2,000 individuals seeking refuge in Mizoram. The injured, numbering over 20, have been rushed to the District Hospital in Champhai for medical treatment. Eight among them, in critical condition, have been further transferred to Aizawl for specialized care.
Also Read | Mizoram: Clashes at Indo-Myanmar border, situation tense
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: Centre bans 9 Meitei outfits for 5 years
- ‘The Color Purple’: A cinematic tapestry of women’s resilience, redemption
- World Meitei Council launches signature campaign against UN’s alleged biased portrayal
- Nagaland: Kohima lifts ban on pork, pig trading
- India’s pivotal role in increasing cross-border electricity trade
- Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: 2 Assam workers among 40 trapped