39 Myanmar junta members captured in Mizoram

Aizawl: On Monday evening, 39 members of the Myanmar junta were apprehended by Mizoram police for illegally crossing into Indian territory. The incident took place near Zokhawthar, a border town in Mizoram’s Champhai district.

The captured junta members have been placed under custody at the Zokhawthar police station pending further investigation. This incident adds to the escalating tensions between anti-junta forces and the Myanmar military, with Mizoram becoming an unexpected battleground.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Local cable news channel CCN News in Champhai reported that the People’s Defence Force (PDF), the armed wing of the National Unity Government in Myanmar, successfully took control of two junta camps located in Rihkhawdar and Khawmawi. The operation, however, was not without casualties.

While the exact number of Myanmar soldiers killed during the attack remains unconfirmed, it is suspected that the majority, if not all, perished in the exchange of gunfire. The PDF suffered its own losses, with reports indicating that eight members of the People’s Defence Force and one civilian lost their lives during the operation.

The turmoil has prompted a mass exodus across the border, with over 2,000 individuals seeking refuge in Mizoram. The injured, numbering over 20, have been rushed to the District Hospital in Champhai for medical treatment. Eight among them, in critical condition, have been further transferred to Aizawl for specialized care.

Also Read | Mizoram: Clashes at Indo-Myanmar border, situation tense

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









