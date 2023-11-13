Mizoram: The last 'Lorrain' missionary from Wales passes away peacefully at 85

Aizawl: In a poignant moment for the Christian community in Maraland, Mizoram, Rev. Violet Louise Anne Mark, the last living descendant of the Welsh missionary Rev. Reginald Arthur Lorrain, breathed her last on November 13, 2023, at the age of 85.

Rev. Mark, born on April 16, 1938, in Saikao village, had dedicated her life to the service of the Evangelical Church of Maraland. Despite the Welsh Lakher Mission being officially concluded in 1977, Rev. Violet Louise Anne Mark, the granddaughter of the pioneering Rev. RA Lorrain, chose to make Saikao in the Siaha district of Mizoram her home. She married Mara theologian Rev. L Mark, and the couple has been residing in the historic Lorrain Ville bungalows in Saikao village.

Rev. RA Lorrain, a trailblazer in missionary work, founded the Evangelical Church of Maraland and was the first missionary to reach out to the Mara people in the southern reaches of the then Lushai Hills. On September 26, 1907, he established the Welsh Lakher Mission in Saikao village, a legacy that Rev. Violet Louise Anne Mark carried forward through her residence in Lorrain Ville.

The funeral service for Rev. Violet Louise Anne Mark is scheduled to take place on November 15, 2023, at 12:00 Noon, at Lorrain Ville in Saikao village. The service is expected to be attended by members of the local community, clergy, and well-wishers who wish to pay their respects to the remarkable missionary and her dedication to the Christian faith.

Rev. Violet Louise Anne Mark’s passing marks the end of an era, as she was the last living link to the Lorrain family’s missionary legacy in Maraland.

