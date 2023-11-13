Mizoram: Clashes at Indo-Myanmar border, situation tense

Aizawl: On Sunday, gunfire erupted along the Indo-Myanmar border in Rikhawdar, approximately four kilometers from the Mizoram border. The clashes, which began on Sunday, have resulted in a significant number of residents fleeing to Zokhawthar, a border town in Mizoram’s Champhai district for safety.

According to a recent report, more than 1000 refugees have crossed the border till now to seek shelter from the escalating conflict. Furthermore, around 17 injured individuals, including women and minors, have been brought to Mizoram for treatment. The injuries resulted from the bombing and the exchange of gunfire. Some of the wounded have been referred to the District Hospital in Champhai for more extensive medical care.

According to local sources, the shooting ensued between the cadres of Chinland Defence Force(CDF), and the Myanmar Army. The conflict escalated from Sunday noon, with intensifying gunshots echoing through the region as the day progressed. The CDF reportedly seized control of the Myanmar junta camp in Rikhawdar and aimed to advance into Khawmawi and another nearby camp, according to local reports.

By approximately 9:30 on Monday, the Myanmar junta responded by dropping bombs in the area.

Amid the chaos, the Young Mizo Association has stepped in to provide assistance, offering food to those who have sought refuge in Zokhawthar, particularly for those without family in the area.

According to James Lalrinchhana, the deputy commissioner of Champhai, although there were reports of bombing near the international border, there was no damage on the Indian side. He said efforts are underway to confirm the situation on the ground, with a team of magistrates dispatched to Zokhawthar.

The deputy commissioner noted that it has been a recurring pattern for over two years, where Myanmar citizens enter India for safety during periods of fresh violence in their country, often returning when the situation stabilizes.

