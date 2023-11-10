Aizawl: In response to a procedural oversight during Tuesday’s assembly election in Mizoram’s Aizawl South-III constituency, repolling is currently underway at the Muallungthu polling station.

The necessity for a redo arose as the mock poll at the center was not cleared by voting personnel, leading to concerns about the integrity of the electoral process.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The repolling process, which commenced at 7 am on Friday is expected to continue until 4 pm, ensuring that voters have ample time to cast their ballots. As of 9 am, the Muallungthu voting center witnessed a voter turnout of 20.02%, and as of 3:45 pm, the voter turnout was over 85%.

The Election Commission is expected to release a comprehensive report on the repolling results once the process concludes at 4 pm.

Also Read | Mizoram: 19 scarab beetle species discovered including a first for India

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









