Mizoram: Alleged poll-related threats by Hmar Peoples Convention (Democratic) raise concerns

Aizawl: The Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) on Friday expressed deep concern over alleged threats made by individuals claiming affiliation with the Hmar Peoples Convention (Democratic). According to sources, persons claiming to be from HPC (D) are accused of threatening local community leaders in the run-up to the elections.

The issue came to light when K Lala, the leader of the NE Tlangnuam village council, submitted a formal complaint to the Khawlian police outpost. Lala claimed that he had been threatened by three individuals who purportedly identified themselves as volunteers of HPC (D). The alleged threat aimed to coerce Lala into not supporting Congress or Mizo National Front (MNF) candidates in the upcoming polls.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Local news outlet Zoram Chronicle reported that similar threats were issued to Village Council Presidents (VCPs) in both Khawlian and Tlangnuam, both falling under the Chalfilh assembly constituency. The three individuals, believed to be associated with HPC (D), warned that Congress and MNF candidates should not receive more than 50 votes. They conveyed that severe consequences would follow if the vote count exceeded this threshold, particularly targeting local leaders of these parties.

The alleged perpetrators also insisted that voters should support Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM). Furthermore, they demanded a payment of three lakhs before 10 am on Tuesday, adding a financial dimension to their threats.

In August this year, Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) announced that it would form an alliance with the Hmar People’s Convention(HPC) in the upcoming state assembly elections in collaboration with the Hmar People’s Convention (HPC). According to an agreement signed at Sakawrdai village, the ZPM said it would take measures for the implementation of the Memorandum of Settlement inked between the Hmar People’s Convention-Democratic (HPC-D) and the Mizoram government in April 2018 if the party secures victory in the assembly polls. Mizoram: ZPM forges alliance with HPC ahead of assembly elections

While the three individuals have been identified, their arrest remains pending as they are currently located outside the state. The Mizoram Police are actively working on apprehending the suspects and ensuring that justice is served.

In response to these developments, the CYMA issued a statement on Friday, urging the Mizoram government to swiftly identify and apprehend those responsible for disturbing the peace and harmony of the Zo community.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Mizoram: ZPM forges alliance with HPC ahead of assembly elections

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









