NESO-led student protest in Mizoram calls for peace and permanent solution in Manipur

Aizawl: Students in Mizoram organized a “Demonstration for Peace and a Permanent Solution in Manipur” under the banner of the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) on Thursday. The students staged a sit-in demonstration at the Vanapa Hall grounds where a brief program was held.
During the program, H. Lalthianghlima, President of Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), expressed their deep disappointment regarding the unresolved Manipur issue. He emphasized the urgency for the central government to take swift action, urging them not to overlook the matter from a distance. Lalthianghlima also expressed their hope for a visit by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the newly elected Chief Minister of Mizoram to address the dispute once they form a government.
Ricky Lalbiakmawia, NESO Vice Chairman, also spoke at the event, condemning the prolonged Manipur conflict and urging the central government to take immediate, unbiased action to resolve it. He emphasized that NESO had come together to demand a fair and prompt resolution to the issue.
Notably, the North East Students Organisation (NESO) has organized similar demonstrations across all state capitals in the Northeast, calling on the central government to take swift action.
NESO comprises eight student organizations, including the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Naga Students’ Federation (NSF), Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), Twipra Students’ Federation (TSF), All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU), Garo Students’ Union (GSU), and All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU).
