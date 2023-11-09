Mizoram: Polling station to conduct repoll amid vote counting discrepancy

Aizawl: The Mizoram Legislative Assembly elections of 2023, which concluded on November 7, have taken an unexpected turn with the announcement of a repoll at the 13-Muallungthu polling station in the 20-Aizawl South -I (ST) Assembly constituency. The decision comes after post-poll scrutiny revealed discrepancies in the vote counting process.
A day after the polls, on November 8, the General Observer, Returning Officer (RO), and Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) initiated the crucial post-poll scrutiny in various districts, joined by political party representatives and candidates. During this process, it was discovered that the 13-Muallungthu polling station had included votes cast in the mock poll and failed to clear them before the votes were cast.
Upon identifying the error, the Returning Officer consulted with the Observer, resulting in an immediate appeal for a repoll as per sub-section (2) of Section 58 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.
The Election Commission of India cancelled votes at 13-Muallungthu Polling Station per Chapter 13 guidelines and set a repoll on November 10, 2023, from 7 AM to 4 PM.
H. Lianzela, Additional Chief Electoral Officer of Mizoram, commented on the situation, reaffirming the commitment to conducting fair and transparent elections.
