Aizawl: The Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitu Committee (MKHC), along with representatives from various political parties, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs), met with Mizoram’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Madhup Vyas (IAS), for the third time to demand a change in the date for counting of votes, currently scheduled for a Sunday.

Mizoram Peoples Forum and Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) representatives were also present at the meeting, which took place at 11 am on Thursday. They formally and verbally requested that the vote counting date be shifted from Sunday to either Monday or Tuesday, citing religious considerations.

In response, CEO Madhup Vias informed the delegation that he would forward their request to higher authorities for consideration.

Lalnilawma Kawlni, the joint secretary of MKHC, addressed the media after the meeting, expressing satisfaction with the positive response from the Mizoram CEO. He also stated that the responsibility for any further initiatives in this matter would rest with the political parties and NGOs. The CEO, however, requested that no further appeals for changing the counting date be submitted.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is yet to respond to the requests made by political parties, churches, civil society organizations, and student bodies in Mizoram to reschedule the date for vote counting in the state.

After ECI announced the schedule for Assembly elections in five states, including Mizoram, seven political parties, including the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as well as civil society organizations and student bodies, such as the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), jointly wrote to the ECI on October 12, urging the central poll panel to reschedule the counting date.

The joint letter highlighted that nearly 90% of Mizoram’s population is Christian, and Sunday holds significant religious importance for the people. The MKHC had previously made two appeals to change the counting date.

