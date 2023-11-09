Mizo army man shot dead by Pakistan soldiers while on duty at J&K border

In a tragic incident at the Jammu and Kashmir border, 148 Bn Head Constable Lalthafamkima, a 50-year-old army veteran hailing from Durtlang North, Mizoram, was fatally shot by Pakistan soldiers while he was on duty. The incident occurred late on Monday night.
According to reports received from local media, Head Constable Lalthafamkima was performing his duties at the border when the fatal attack took place at around midnight. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention, but he succumbed to his injuries despite the best efforts of the medical staff.
Authorities have confirmed that a post-mortem examination will be conducted on Lalthafamkima’s body to gather essential evidence, after which his remains will be transported to Mizoram. Lalthafamkima leaves behind his wife and three children.
