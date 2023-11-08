Mizoram records 80.43% voter turnout in state elections

Aizawl: Mizoram witnessed a voter turnout of 80.43% in the state’s assembly elections held on Tuesday. The polling exercise extended late into the night, concluding at 11:50 pm. Marpara South Polling Station in Lunglei district emerged as the last polling station to complete the voting process, marking the end of an eventful day in the state.
Polling commenced at 7 am across 40 assembly constituencies, spanning 11 districts of Mizoram at 1,276 polling stations. Preliminary reports indicated a total voter turnout of 80.43%, though the final outcome will be determined after the preparation of Form 17A, scheduled for Wednesday. Additionally, there were 15,061 votes cast through postal ballots.
Two polling stations in the 9-South Tuipui Assembly Constituency, 29/5 Aithur Polling Station with 116 voters, and 29/22 Lungpuitlang Polling Station with 106 voters, recorded a remarkable 100% voter turnout, with every eligible voter casting their ballots.
The highest voter turnout among the assembly constituencies was observed in 27-Tuikum Assembly Constituency, Serchhip District, with an impressive 87.32%. When calculated by districts, Serchhip District led the way with a turnout of 84.75%.
Election officials expressed their gratitude to political parties, candidates, and the public for their cooperation in adhering to the rules and guidelines established by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Supreme Court, and other relevant laws. This cooperation contributed to a peaceful and harmonious electoral process, they said.
The electronic voting machines (EVMs) used during the election have been safely transported to strong rooms at the district headquarters, where they will remain under tight security until the official counting date.
It is worth noting that the 80.43% voter turnout in the current elections marks a slight decrease from the 2018 assembly elections when the turnout was 81.61%. In 2013, the turnout was 83.41%.
