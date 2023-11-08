Mizoram: Election duty personnel from Assam goes missing, search underway

Aizawl: Sabin Nath, an election duty personnel hailing from the 6th Battalion of the Assam Police, went missing on Sunday morning at 6:30 am. Nath was in Mizoram on election duty.
Sources familiar with the situation have suggested that Sabin Nath had been grappling with issues related to alcohol intoxication, raising concerns about his state of mind while on duty. He was reportedly stationed at Ngopa Middle School II as part of his election duty assignment.
Authorities from the 6th Battalion of the Assam Police in Guwahati arrived in Ngopa on Wednesday to seek his whereabouts. Under the leadership of concerned officers, the Assam Police are also actively collaborating to seek his current location.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
All police stations and outposts in the Ngopa area have been alerted and instructed to remain vigilant and on the lookout for any information or sightings related to the missing election duty personnel.
Also Read | Mizoram: Voting ends, no reports of violence
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: Security increased in Karimganj district after temple destruction
- Manipur farmers gear up for winter with new vegetable seeds
- Nagaland by-poll in Tapi records 96.25% voter turnout
- Manipur: Thousands march in Ukhrul demanding Indo-Naga Soln
- Between faith and economy: Why politicise Cherry Blossom Festival?
- Shillong Teer Result today: Check winners of Shillong Teer for November 8