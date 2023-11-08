Mizoram: Election duty personnel from Assam goes missing, search underway

Aizawl: Sabin Nath, an election duty personnel hailing from the 6th Battalion of the Assam Police, went missing on Sunday morning at 6:30 am. Nath was in Mizoram on election duty.

Sources familiar with the situation have suggested that Sabin Nath had been grappling with issues related to alcohol intoxication, raising concerns about his state of mind while on duty. He was reportedly stationed at Ngopa Middle School II as part of his election duty assignment.

Authorities from the 6th Battalion of the Assam Police in Guwahati arrived in Ngopa on Wednesday to seek his whereabouts. Under the leadership of concerned officers, the Assam Police are also actively collaborating to seek his current location.

All police stations and outposts in the Ngopa area have been alerted and instructed to remain vigilant and on the lookout for any information or sightings related to the missing election duty personnel.

