Mizoram: Voting ends, no reports of violence

Aizawl: Mizoram has set a remarkable example of peaceful and violence-free elections as all 40 Assembly constituencies in the state went to polls on Tuesday. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has reported zero incidents of violence or untoward events during the electoral process.

As of 6 pm, an estimated voter turnout of approximately 77.73% was recorded, but the final numbers are expected to increase in the final report. The ECI issued an official statement commending the enthusiastic participation of voters in the “festival of democracy” as Mizoram and Chhattisgarh exercised their franchise today.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Mizoram’s electoral process is distinctive, with the Mizoram People’s Forum (MPF) acting as a vigilant watchdog to ensure free and fair elections without any influence of money, power, or misconduct. A total of 8,51,895 voters were expected to cast their votes to determine the fate of 174 candidates, including 16 women, across 1,276 polling stations.

The MPF, an independent church-led voluntary election watchdog, has been instrumental in maintaining transparency and fairness in elections since 2006. The Young Mizo Association (YMA), a key constituent of the MPF, has played a crucial role in this regard.

In the pursuit of impartial elections, an MOU was signed between the MPF and the five major political parties in the state: Mizo National Front (MNF), Congress, Zoram People’s Movement, Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Mizoram People’s Conference (MPC). This agreement was aimed at curbing any inducements, whether in cash or kind, to voters, emphasizing the importance of a free and uncorrupted electoral process.

Ramliana Pachuau, MPF Secretary told EastMojo, “From the reports we have received from across villages, there has been a peaceful election, and everything has gone smoothly. We are very happy. The voter turnout is also good.”

In 2018 the voter turnout was 81.61% and in 2013 it was 83.41%. In the 2018 assembly elections, the Mizo National Front (MNF) successfully unseated the Congress party by securing 28 seats. Congress, on the other hand, managed to secure the second-highest vote share.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Mizoram goes to polls with 17.25% voter turnout as of 10 AM

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









