Mizoram: Voting ends, no reports of violence

Aizawl: Mizoram has set a remarkable example of peaceful and violence-free elections as all 40 Assembly constituencies in the state went to polls on Tuesday. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has reported zero incidents of violence or untoward events during the electoral process.
As of 6 pm, an estimated voter turnout of approximately 77.73% was recorded, but the final numbers are expected to increase in the final report. The ECI issued an official statement commending the enthusiastic participation of voters in the “festival of democracy” as Mizoram and Chhattisgarh exercised their franchise today.
Mizoram’s electoral process is distinctive, with the Mizoram People’s Forum (MPF) acting as a vigilant watchdog to ensure free and fair elections without any influence of money, power, or misconduct. A total of 8,51,895 voters were expected to cast their votes to determine the fate of 174 candidates, including 16 women, across 1,276 polling stations.
The MPF, an independent church-led voluntary election watchdog, has been instrumental in maintaining transparency and fairness in elections since 2006. The Young Mizo Association (YMA), a key constituent of the MPF, has played a crucial role in this regard.
In the pursuit of impartial elections, an MOU was signed between the MPF and the five major political parties in the state: Mizo National Front (MNF), Congress, Zoram People’s Movement, Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Mizoram People’s Conference (MPC). This agreement was aimed at curbing any inducements, whether in cash or kind, to voters, emphasizing the importance of a free and uncorrupted electoral process.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Ramliana Pachuau, MPF Secretary told EastMojo, “From the reports we have received from across villages, there has been a peaceful election, and everything has gone smoothly. We are very happy. The voter turnout is also good.”
In 2018 the voter turnout was 81.61% and in 2013 it was 83.41%. In the 2018 assembly elections, the Mizo National Front (MNF) successfully unseated the Congress party by securing 28 seats. Congress, on the other hand, managed to secure the second-highest vote share.
Also Read | Mizoram goes to polls with 17.25% voter turnout as of 10 AM
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mizoram: Voting ends, no reports of violence
- Arunachal: Border Roads Task Force clear massive landslide in Tenga valley
- Manipur Guv assures help to parents of missing youths
- Nagaland Guv condemns DMK leader’s ‘dog-eaters’ remark
- Top US Universities Preferred by Indian Students
- Assam: Wildlife Trust, forest dept to address conservation of White-Winged Duck