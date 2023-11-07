Aizawl: Mizoram witnessed a voter turnout of 32.68% by noon with party leaders and citizens are actively participating in the ongoing electoral process.

MPCC (Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee) President Lalsawta and MNF (Mizo National Front) President, as well as the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Zoramthanga, exercised their democratic rights in their respective constituencies.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Chief Minister Zoramthanga, after casting his vote, exuded confidence in his party’s prospects. He stated, “I have full confidence that we will be able to form the government. We will get an absolute majority.”

He also addressed concerns about unemployment in Mizoram, acknowledging the challenges posed by the pandemic. However, he affirmed that the state has made significant progress in addressing the issue, with the opposition targeting the MNF as the primary obstacle.

Zoramthanga expressed strong conviction that Mizoram will not witness a hung assembly, stating, “It will not be a hung assembly; it will be an MNF government. I have full confidence.”

Regarding questions about an alliance with the BJP, he clarified, “So far they have not approached us, we have not approached them. We are only part of the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) at the center. Here in the state, we support NDA on issue-based.”

Congress President Lalsawta also addressed the media after casting his vote, displaying confidence in his party’s victory. He spoke about his constituency, saying, “This constituency, it is difficult to prophesy, but I think we will come out on top. That is all we can say. As for Mizoram, some people have suggested 26 seats, and some have suggested more than that, but we have already considered the possibility of securing 22.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Mizoram goes to polls with 17.25% voter turnout as of 10 AM

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









