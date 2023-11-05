Mizoram polls: Cong MP Tharoor talks unemployment, UCC

Aizawl: In a press conference held on November 4 at the Aijal Club in Mizoram, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor addressed a multitude of issues, reiterating the party’s stance and vision for the region.
Tharoor commenced his speech by echoing the message of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra,’ emphasising the need to unify India while challenging the BJP’s concept of “one nation, one culture”.
Turning his attention to the situation in Mizoram, Tharoor expressed his concern about the state’s suffering under an inefficient government for the past five years. He said there is a need for a change in leadership, suggesting that experienced individuals from the Congress party are well-qualified to govern the state and ensure its overall well-being. Tharoor also spoke about the importance of responsible financial management.
Employment generation in Mizoram was another significant point on Tharoor’s agenda. He noted that the state currently faces a high youth unemployment rate of approximately 23%, which he deemed unacceptable. Tharoor outlined the Congress party’s plan to address this issue by filling government job vacancies and creating an environment that encourages entrepreneurship. The ‘Young Entrepreneurs Elevate Programme’ was introduced to support budding entrepreneurs, with the goal of generating more jobs in the state. Additionally, the party proposed providing a monthly stipend of Rs 2,000 to widows and individuals with disabilities, along with health coverage in the form of Rs 15 lakh cashless insurance per family.
The Congress leader accused the BJP of breaking their promises and letting corruption increase, citing their poor ranking in transparency indices as evidence. Tharoor also raised concerns about the alleged misuse of investigative agencies for political motives.
Tharoor concluded his address with a rallying call for the Congress party, declaring that Mizoram would be the first state to bring them back to power in the Northeast. He spoke about the need to protect the essence of India in the upcoming national elections and expressed a desire to end the politics of hatred.
In response to the queries on the Uniform Civil Code, Tharoor characterised it as a ‘ghostly apparition’ and criticised the BJP for not sharing any draft of the code, asserting that such a law should not threaten the cultural practices of India’s diverse minorities and tribes.
