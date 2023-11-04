Mizoram records highest annual rise in road accident deaths in India

Guwahati: Mizoram which is known for traffic discipline has also seen the highest percentage increase in road accident deaths in the country.

This information was revealed in the 2022 Annual Report on ‘Road Accidents in India’ released recently. In the country overall, 1,264 accidents and 462 deaths take place every day or 53 accidents and 19 deaths every hour.

56 people died in 2021 in road accidents in Mizoram, which increased to 113 in 2022, registering a 101.79% increase. In 2022, there were 133 road accidents compared to 69 in 2021.

The report said 57 people had died due to overspeeding, 13 due to drunken driving, 9 died due to driving and the rest due to other reasons.

Not only that, Mizoram already has the highest road accident severity in the country. “Despite some marginal fluctuations, the accident severity had been on the increase since 2000. It underscores the need for improved trauma care and traffic calming measures which aimed at reducing crash impact parameters. Distribution of accident severity across the States/UTs reveals that Mizoram (85) recorded highest accident severity followed by Bihar (82.4) and Punjab (77.5) in 2022,” the report says.

Both Mizoram and Sikkim recorded the highest accident severity last year and the highest fatality rate too and this year too respectively. During 2022, Sikkim (17.0) recorded the highest fatality rate followed by Bihar (9.0). There has been a 64.29 per cent increase in road accidents in Sikkim over 2021.

The fatality rate is used to explain road accidents relative to the vehicular population in the country. It is measured by the number of road accident fatalities per 10,000 vehicles. Generally, States with a larger share of road networks and registered motor vehicles accounted for relatively higher fatality rates. However, Maharashtra with the largest road network (62,8715 Km with 11.6 % share in 2019) and highest number of registered motor vehicles in the country (37.78 million, 11.5% in 2020), recorded a fatality rate of 4.0 which is lower than the national average.

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Nagaland have seen a decrease in accidents in 2022 as compared to 2021 while Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim and Tripura have seen an increase.

Assam saw a decrease of 1.38 per cent in road accident deaths, and Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh saw a decrease of 13.37 and 5.73 per cent respectively.

In Assam, 1,933 persons died due to overspeeding, 139 due to drunken driving, 330 due to driving on the wrong side, 60 died due to jumping a red light, and 122 due to using mobile phones. In Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Tripura the number of people who died due to overspeeding are 65, 96, 96 and 205 respectively.

In accidents due to road features, 117 people died due to potholes in Assam.

“With some marginal fluctuations, the percentage share of North Eastern States in total accidents had been constant during the last five years i.e. 2018 to 2022. Among the North Eastern States, Assam recorded the highest number of accidents during 2018 and 2022. Tripura with 575 accidents was in second place followed by Manipur (508). The number of accidents had increased in 2022 over 2021 in Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim and Tripura. In Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Nagaland there was a decrease in accidents in 2022 as compared to 2021,” the report said.

