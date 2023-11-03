Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Secretary, Dr Renu Sharma, on Thursday told the Election Commission of India (ECI) that measures are put in place to ensure border security.

During the Inter-State Border Meeting with the ECI, Sharma informed that the borders would be closely monitored and would be sealed from the moment the campaign period concludes until the day of voting.

The meeting brought together representatives from five states, including Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana, as well as representatives from twelve neighboring states, through a virtual conference. Chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners (EC) Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel.

The Election Commission of India expressed satisfaction that both poll-bound states and their neighboring counterparts were not encountering significant challenges. CEC Rajiv Kumar stressed the importance of united efforts in combating issues such as vote-buying techniques and the illegal smuggling of drugs and goods across state borders. Kumar emphasised the need for stringent border security and cooperation among the states.

Chief Secretary Dr. Renu Sharma, representing Mizoram, reported that preparations for the upcoming election were proceeding smoothly, in accordance with the guidelines provided by the ECI.

She pointed out that Mizoram is renowned for its peaceful atmosphere and cited that the state has not confronted any major challenges in maintaining law and order. Dr. Sharma highlighted the ongoing communication and coordination with neighboring states, specifically Assam, Manipur, and Tripura, to ensure a peaceful and secure electoral process.

