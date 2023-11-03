Mizoram: Congress suggests secret alliance between BJP and ZPM 

Aizawl: The Congress party addressed the media on Thursday where they spoke on their commitment to preserving Mizoram, its culture, religious traditions, and ethnic identity. They said they firmly believe that development should be pursued while safeguarding these essential elements.

The BJP, with its promotion of the Hindutva ideology, is seen as a significant threat to minority groups, including Christians and Muslims and we need to counter this threat as part of their mission to prevent India’s transformation into a Hindurasthra, they said.

They accused certain political parties of maintaining connections with the BJP, specifically suggesting an association between the BJP and ZPM party leader, Lalduhoma.

Congress officials said the two parties formed an alliance in March 2014, with Lalduhoma and his party candidates participating in the 2015 AMC election and Aizawl North-III bye-election as part of the NDA.

“A leaked phone call revealed Lalduhoma’s willingness to ally with the BJP and

suggested that the MNF is the reason the BJP struggles to establish a foothold in Mizoram. Lalduhoma’s recent frequent visits to Guwahati are suspected to involve secret meetings with the BJP. As an ally, it appears that the BJP has faith in him. The central BJP’s campaign visit to Mizoram is welcomed by the ZPM, and the BJP seems confident about forming an alliance with the ZPM and also expressed confidence in securing a Deputy Chief Minister post without mentioning a Chief Minister post. This leads us to believe that, behind the scenes, Lalduhoma is forming a secret alliance with the BJP,” they said.

They further stressed the alleged strategy of the BJP to align with regional parties in states where they lack a chance to win independently saying it is not a new approach.

“As the BJP gradually distances itself from the MNF and places hope in the ZPM’s future, a secret pact is taking shape. Currently, both the ZPM and MNF are vying to be the closer ally of the NDA/BJP,” said the Congress officials.

