Mizoram: ZPM strongly against post-poll alliance with BJP

Aizawl: Working president of the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), K Sapdanga firmly voiced the party’s stance against any potential post-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The leader said the people of Mizoram are not inclined towards a coalition government, and regardless of the number of seats that may be secured in the upcoming elections, the ZPM is resolute in its opposition to forming an alliance with the saffron party.

The Working President explained, “People are not looking for a coalition government, so no matter how many seats we win in the house, we are strongly against any form of post-poll alliance with BJP.” He stressed the party’s commitment to establishing “God’s kingdom” while maintaining a corruption-free administration. The ZPM’s goal is to secure a single majority, and we are dedicated to achieving this objective, he said.

Addressing regional concerns, the ZPM Working President touched upon the issue of Manipur, where ethnic tensions have been prevalent. He expressed the party’s dedication to protecting their brethren in Manipur.

He stated, “If the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) continues to lay hands on our brethren, we will not stand by passively; we will work towards their protection, and we hope the people will understand and support our efforts.”

Furthermore, the Working President criticized the Mizo National Front (MNF) party for what he deemed as a lackluster response to the Manipur issue. He noted that only Chief Minister Zoramthanga and Prime Minister Narendra Modi refrained from visiting the state, suggesting that if the ZPM comes to power, officials from the Mizoram government would actively engage with Manipur.

