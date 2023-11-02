Mizoram: ZPM strongly against post-poll alliance with BJP

Aizawl: Working president of the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), K Sapdanga firmly voiced the party’s stance against any potential post-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The leader said the people of Mizoram are not inclined towards a coalition government, and regardless of the number of seats that may be secured in the upcoming elections, the ZPM is resolute in its opposition to forming an alliance with the saffron party.
The Working President explained, “People are not looking for a coalition government, so no matter how many seats we win in the house, we are strongly against any form of post-poll alliance with BJP.” He stressed the party’s commitment to establishing “God’s kingdom” while maintaining a corruption-free administration. The ZPM’s goal is to secure a single majority, and we are dedicated to achieving this objective, he said.
Addressing regional concerns, the ZPM Working President touched upon the issue of Manipur, where ethnic tensions have been prevalent. He expressed the party’s dedication to protecting their brethren in Manipur.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
He stated, “If the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) continues to lay hands on our brethren, we will not stand by passively; we will work towards their protection, and we hope the people will understand and support our efforts.”
Furthermore, the Working President criticized the Mizo National Front (MNF) party for what he deemed as a lackluster response to the Manipur issue. He noted that only Chief Minister Zoramthanga and Prime Minister Narendra Modi refrained from visiting the state, suggesting that if the ZPM comes to power, officials from the Mizoram government would actively engage with Manipur.
Also Read | Mizoram elections: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal campaigns for BJP in Lunglei
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mizoram: ZPM ‘strongly against’ post-poll alliance with BJP
- Photos: GLOF impact on Teesta valley between Tar Khola and Dikchu (Part I)
- Tripura: Second round of talks with NE advisor soon, says Pradyot
- Tripura: Over 40 sculptures of unsung freedom fighters await public display
- Khanapara Teer Result today: Winners of Khanapara Teer November 2
- What is ‘fried rice syndrome’? A microbiologist explains