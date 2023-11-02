Mizoram elections: Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal campaigns for BJP in Lunglei

Aizawl: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, took to the campaign trail in Lunglei, Mizoram on Wednesday as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gears up for the forthcoming assembly elections.
Addressing the people of Lunglei, Sarbananda Sonowal emphasised the transformative impact of the Modi-led government on the Northeastern region. He spoke about how the government has been dedicated to enhancing the capacity and fostering economic growth in the region. “Since 2014, after Modi ji became the leader of our country, the central government has invested four lakh crores (₹4 trillion) to develop capacity in the region and become the economic growth engine of India,” he said.
Sonowal lauded the Modi government’s commitment to what he said was the development of Northeast India, in stark contrast to the past. He pointed out that PM Modi has visited the Northeast on more than 60 occasions, demonstrating the administration’s dedication to the region’s progress.
The Union Minister further emphasised Modi’s special focus on infrastructure development, a key driver of growth in the region. He asserted that the recently inaugurated Sittwe Port, part of the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project, has unlocked significant economic potential for Mizoram, positioning the state as a hub for regional progress and development.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Sonowal praised Mizoram’s sports success and highlighted the chance to develop local athletic talent, integrate youth into India’s self-reliance journey, and explore economic collaborations with neighbouring countries.
During his visit, Sarbananda Sonowal campaigned for the BJP candidates R Lalbiaktluangi, contesting from Lunglei West Assembly Constituency, and T Biaksailova, contesting from Lunglei South Assembly Constituency.
Also Read | How a man from rural Assam weaved success with yarn
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mizoram elections: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal campaigns for BJP in Lunglei
- Here’s what to expect from the latest US order on regulating AI
- Mizoram: 6,623 votes cast in early voting initiatives as Nov 7 polls approach
- India’s race to a green hydrogen future
- Nagaland: Women street vendors receive QR codes to boost digital payments
- Manipur: Naga students’ body to launch economic blockade from Nov 3