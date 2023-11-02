Mizoram elections: Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal campaigns for BJP in Lunglei

Aizawl: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, took to the campaign trail in Lunglei, Mizoram on Wednesday as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gears up for the forthcoming assembly elections.

Addressing the people of Lunglei, Sarbananda Sonowal emphasised the transformative impact of the Modi-led government on the Northeastern region. He spoke about how the government has been dedicated to enhancing the capacity and fostering economic growth in the region. “Since 2014, after Modi ji became the leader of our country, the central government has invested four lakh crores (₹4 trillion) to develop capacity in the region and become the economic growth engine of India,” he said.

Sonowal lauded the Modi government’s commitment to what he said was the development of Northeast India, in stark contrast to the past. He pointed out that PM Modi has visited the Northeast on more than 60 occasions, demonstrating the administration’s dedication to the region’s progress.

The Union Minister further emphasised Modi’s special focus on infrastructure development, a key driver of growth in the region. He asserted that the recently inaugurated Sittwe Port, part of the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project, has unlocked significant economic potential for Mizoram, positioning the state as a hub for regional progress and development.

Sonowal praised Mizoram’s sports success and highlighted the chance to develop local athletic talent, integrate youth into India’s self-reliance journey, and explore economic collaborations with neighbouring countries.

During his visit, Sarbananda Sonowal campaigned for the BJP candidates R Lalbiaktluangi, contesting from Lunglei West Assembly Constituency, and T Biaksailova, contesting from Lunglei South Assembly Constituency.

