Mizoram: 6,623 votes cast in early voting initiatives as Nov 7 polls approach

Aizawl: As the November 7 Mizoram elections draw near, more than 6,600 early votes have been cast. This early voting initiative includes voting provisions for specially-abled individuals and senior citizens above the age of 80, as well as early voting for election polling personnel and other workers who will be on duty on Election Day.

As of November 1, a total of 6,623 individuals have participated in the early voting process. Out of this number, 1,663 individuals have exercised their right to home voting, while 4,960 individuals have cast their ballots at facilitation centers.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

In terms of district-wise statistics, the highest number of early votes has been recorded in Aizawl, with 1,654 individuals participating in the early voting process. Lawngtlai follows closely behind with 948 early voters, while Lunglei records 638 individuals who have exercised their democratic rights ahead of the general election.

Since the announcement of election dates on October 9, enforcement agencies have been vigilant in ensuring the implementation of the model code of conduct. The efforts of these agencies have resulted in the seizure of a substantial sum of Rs. 39,68,29,623.

Also Read | Mizoram: Congress accuses top officials of corruption in state lottery

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









