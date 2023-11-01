Mizoram: MNF clarifies NDA affiliation, voices concerns

Aizawl: The Mizoram National Front (MNF) convened a press conference to shed light on their affiliation with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and to raise concerns about the plight of their brethren in Manipur.
MNF’s inclusion in NDA is due to alliance against Congress, not alignment with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said VL Krosshnehzova, MNF’s Media & Publicity Incharge. The MNF remains committed to its distinct identity within the alliance, driven by its mission to protect and advocate for the interests of Mizoram, he added.
During the press conference, the MNF also expressed grave concerns over the alleged suppression of their efforts to address the suffering of the Zo brethren in Manipur.
The MNF accused the Manipur BJP government, along with Manipur Police, Meitei organisations, Arambai Tenggol, and Meetei Lipun, of allegedly orchestrating actions that aimed to annihilate Mizoram’s brethren, who have endured the consequences of ethnic clashes.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
In this context, Krosshnehzova said, C. Lalrosanga, MNF MP in the Lok Sabha, and K. Vanlalvena, Rajya Sabha MP, had sought to raise awareness about the predicament in Parliament. However, their attempts were reportedly met with silencing and restrictions, both in parliamentary sessions and within NDA meetings. This alleged suppression of their voices led them to discontinue their participation in NDA meetings.
Also Read : Broken, not defeated: Manipur’s displaced people strive to earn a living
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Shillong water safe to drink? Here’s what PHED min said
- Mizoram: MNF clarifies NDA affiliation, voices concerns
- Meghalaya rejigs IMFL categories to add Rs 50 crore to state exchequer
- Mizoram elections: Expect to win 25 seats, says Zoramthanga
- Assam: Wildlife encounters, eco-adventures in Kaziranga await visitors next month
- Nagaland: Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrated across state