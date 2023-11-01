Mizoram: MNF clarifies NDA affiliation, voices concerns

Aizawl: The Mizoram National Front (MNF) convened a press conference to shed light on their affiliation with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and to raise concerns about the plight of their brethren in Manipur.

MNF’s inclusion in NDA is due to alliance against Congress, not alignment with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said VL Krosshnehzova, MNF’s Media & Publicity Incharge. The MNF remains committed to its distinct identity within the alliance, driven by its mission to protect and advocate for the interests of Mizoram, he added.

During the press conference, the MNF also expressed grave concerns over the alleged suppression of their efforts to address the suffering of the Zo brethren in Manipur.

The MNF accused the Manipur BJP government, along with Manipur Police, Meitei organisations, Arambai Tenggol, and Meetei Lipun, of allegedly orchestrating actions that aimed to annihilate Mizoram’s brethren, who have endured the consequences of ethnic clashes.

In this context, Krosshnehzova said, C. Lalrosanga, MNF MP in the Lok Sabha, and K. Vanlalvena, Rajya Sabha MP, had sought to raise awareness about the predicament in Parliament. However, their attempts were reportedly met with silencing and restrictions, both in parliamentary sessions and within NDA meetings. This alleged suppression of their voices led them to discontinue their participation in NDA meetings.

