Mizoram elections: Expect to win 25 seats, says Zoramthanga

Aizawl: As the clock counts down to the Mizoram state elections scheduled for November 7, Chief Minister Zoramthanga engaged with select journalists on Tuesday where he shared his thoughts on the imminent election, the political landscape, and various key issues that concern the state.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga expressed optimism about his party’s prospects in the upcoming election. With just a week remaining and a few days left for campaigning, he stated, “Since we are going to the election on November 7, that is hardly a week away, and hardly 3-4 days left for the campaigning period, so this time we hope that we shall be able to form the government.” He went on to mention that the prevailing political atmosphere and reports have led him to believe that victory is within reach.

Addressing the recent differences between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Mizo National Front (MNF), CM Zoramthanga emphasised the MNF’s unwavering commitment to its principles. “In principle, for God and our land, we are Christian, cent percent right from 1961,” he stated. “We have been standing on this principle. BJP may have different principles; we have different principles.”

He clarified that they support the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on issue-based matters and that if an issue goes against the interests of the Mizo people, they would oppose it. Zoramthanga noted his long-standing association with the NDA and the contributions he made alongside leaders such as Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L.K. Advani.

The chief minister criticised the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), labeling their ideology as diluted due to frequent party changes. He highlighted the MNF’s steadfast adherence to its principles for over 62 years and cited examples like their strong opposition to the uniform civil code. He also took a dig at the BJP, which he claimed has undergone several party and ideological shifts.

Discussing the burden of caring for over 50,000 refugees amid the COVID-19 pandemic and other crises, Zoramthanga acknowledged the need for assistance from the central government. He highlighted the absence of substantial aid from the central government and emphasised the importance of Mizoram’s stability to India as a whole. “If one of the smallest cry loudly, it disturbs the whole family,” he stated, suggesting that the central government’s support is vital.

He expressed confidence in securing a victory, stating, “We need 21 seats to form a government. It is my expectation we will go up to 25 and even more.”

