Vote BJP for Mizoram's progress: Nitin Gadkari

Union Cabinet Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, made a visit to the constituency of West Phaileng in Mizoram where BJP’s Vanlalhmuaka is set to contest in the upcoming elections. The public meeting held on October 30, 2023, saw Minister Gadkari
advocate for the BJP and its vision for the state.
Addressing the gathering, Gadkari emphasised the importance of voting for the BJP if the people of Mizoram desire tangible development. He underlined that casting votes in favor of BJP candidates is essential for the state to witness significant progress in various domains.
Gadkari’s speech centered around key aspects of development, beginning with the improvement of road infrastructure. He stated that choosing BJP candidates is crucial for better roads and for the progress of Mizoram and its business community.
Furthermore, Gadkari highlighted the potential of the railway system in Mizoram. He asserted that a vote for the BJP is a vote in favor of better railway connectivity.
The Minister also addressed the agricultural sector, acknowledging its importance to the people of Mizoram. He urged the public to support BJP candidates if they aspire to have a well-organized market for agricultural produce.
