PM Modi's Mizoram visit cancellation sparks speculation

Aizawl: The scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the poll-bound state of Mizoram, specifically to the district of Mamit, on October 30, was canceled, leading to speculations about the reasons behind this decision.

Initial indications hinted at the possibility of Home Minister Amit Shah stepping in to take the Prime Minister’s place. However, recent reports from BJP officials suggest that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be visiting Mizoram instead.

The cancellation of PM Modi’s visit has given rise to speculation, particularly from opposition parties, including the Congress. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh took to social media, suggesting that the Prime Minister may have called off the trip due to the fear of being questioned about his absence in the neighboring state of Manipur, which has been grappling with violence for almost six months.

Ramesh questioned, “Could it be because questions would be raised that he had not found time to visit the deeply troubled neighboring state that has been on the edge for almost 180 days… with what face would he go to the rally in Mizoram?”

During a press conference on Monday, ex-Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson of the Congress party, Ronald Sapa Tlau further fueled the speculations.

He insinuated that if PM Modi were to visit Mamit as originally planned, it would be a disadvantage for their alleged planned alliance partner. He was referring to the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM). Congress has raised doubts about potential talks between the BJP and ZPM regarding the formation of a coalition government in Mizoram.

EastMojo reached out to Kiran Rijiju, Union Minister of Earth Sciences, for clarification on these speculations. Rijiju refuted the notion that PM Modi’s cancellation was due to any political maneuvering. Instead, he stated that the decision was made by the election team, considering the political landscape in Mizoram.

With BJP contesting in only 23 out of 40 seats in the state, the Prime Minister’s busy schedule did not warrant his presence in Mizoram at this time. In his place, the number two in the cabinet, Rajnath Singh, will be visiting the state.

