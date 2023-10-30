Enmity between BJP, MNF made way for ZPM: Mizoram ex-MP

Aizawl: Former Member of Parliament and Chief Spokesman of the Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), Ronald Sapa Tlau, on Monday suggested that the enmity between the BJP and the Mizo National Front has paved way for the Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM) in the state.

In a press interaction, Tlau, said the enmity between BJP and MNF is proof that ZPM is the alliance partner for BJP in Mizoram.

Referring to an AIR News report from October 28, Tlau said the Delhi BJP Headquarters had proclaimed the BJP’s aspiration to form the government in Mizoram. He also referred to a statement by BJP National President JP Nadda on October 27, 2023. Nadda had declared the Mizoram National Front’s (MNF) flagship policy, SEDP, as marred by corruption, vowing that the BJP would investigate the “scam.”

While political analysts have predicted that BJP is poised to secure victory in at least six seats in the upcoming election, Tlau said the BJP announcing the appointment of a deputy chief minister suggests two noteworthy conclusions.

First, that the BJP has likely struck an agreement with a regional party other than MNF to form a coalition government, and second, the party in question is satisfied with the Deputy Chief Minister’s position.

The only feasible coalition partner for the BJP at this juncture appears to be the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), given their avoidance of criticism or conflict with the BJP, he said.

In his statement, Tlau emphasised the apparent change in the BJP’s strategy. What was initially thought to be a hidden agenda has now become open knowledge due to what he termed as “carelessness on their part.”

