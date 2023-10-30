BJP's criticism a badge of honour: MNF

Aizawl: Mizoram’s ruling party, the Mizo National Front (MNF), has responded to the Bharatiya Janata Party‘s (BJP) repeated criticisms by viewing them as a badge of honour.

As BJP leaders have made their way to Mizoram to campaign vigorously ahead of the polls, their rhetoric has targeted the MNF party. According to Lalthakima, Joint Secretary of the Media & Publicity Department for the MNF, the BJP’s critiques stem from a fundamental disagreement.

“They have come to know that we are a party that stands for our god and our people and have a favored religion, so they find us to be a nuisance,” stated Lalthakima. He went on to emphasise the MNF’s commitment to religious freedom and its promotion of a diverse and inclusive society.

Lalthakima highlighted the alleged divergence between the MNF’s approach and that of the BJP. For the MNF, religious freedom and pluralism are foundational principles, which stand in contrast to the BJP’s Hindutva ideology. This ideological divide has led to the BJP’s critical stance towards the MNF in the run-up to the elections, he said.

