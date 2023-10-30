BJP's criticism a badge of honour: MNF

Aizawl: Mizoram’s ruling party, the Mizo National Front (MNF), has responded to the Bharatiya Janata Party‘s (BJP) repeated criticisms by viewing them as a badge of honour.
As BJP leaders have made their way to Mizoram to campaign vigorously ahead of the polls, their rhetoric has targeted the MNF party. According to Lalthakima, Joint Secretary of the Media & Publicity Department for the MNF, the BJP’s critiques stem from a fundamental disagreement.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“They have come to know that we are a party that stands for our god and our people and have a favored religion, so they find us to be a nuisance,” stated Lalthakima. He went on to emphasise the MNF’s commitment to religious freedom and its promotion of a diverse and inclusive society.
Lalthakima highlighted the alleged divergence between the MNF’s approach and that of the BJP. For the MNF, religious freedom and pluralism are foundational principles, which stand in contrast to the BJP’s Hindutva ideology. This ideological divide has led to the BJP’s critical stance towards the MNF in the run-up to the elections, he said.
Also Read | Mizoram: Assam MP emphasises unity of Zo ethnic tribes in Northeast
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Women over 50 conclude Himalayan trek, defying stereotypes
- BJP’s criticism a badge of honour: MNF
- Nagaland: Kohima Diocese concludes jubilee with Eucharistic procession
- BJP leader JP Nadda promises development for Chakmas in Mizoram
- Jatin Bora’s superb performance fails to rescue ‘Raghav’ from mediocrity
- PM Modi cancels campaign trip to Mizoram; Amit Shah to step in