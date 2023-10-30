BJP leader JP Nadda promises development for Chakmas in Mizoram

Aizawl: JP Nadda, the National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led a grand rally in Kamalanagar, Mizoram ahead of the Mizoram general elections in 2023. The event drew a crowd of 6,000 enthusiastic supporters chanting “BJP Ki Jai, Nadda Ji Jai, Narendra Modi Ji Jai” as they welcomed the leader.

Durjya Dhan Chakma, the BJP’s official candidate for the 36-Tuichawng(ST) Assembly Constituency, addressed the gathering, saying, “I am dedicated to tirelessly work for the betterment of the people in our constituency and call upon our National President to take note of some critical issues. We urgently require the inclusion of Lawngtlai District in the Aspirational District program and the development of an Economic Double Lane Road from Demagiri (Tlabung) to Longpuighat via Borapansury – Kukurduleya.”

JP Nadda, the National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, in his speech extended his gratitude to all the delegates present on the stage, including the CADC MDCs, for their unwavering support and commitment to the BJP’s vision.

Nadda addressed the critical issues facing Mizoram, highlighting the alleged false promises made by the MNF Government, particularly regarding the 3 lakh SEDP (Socio-Economic Development Programme), and questioned whether anyone had truly received the promised benefits.

The BJP national president emphasised the alleged success of various central government schemes, such as PMGKVY (Pradhan Mantri Gramin Kaushal Vikas Yojana), PMJAY (Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana), and PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana), under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the challenges faced by the people of Chakma Autonomous District Council, including poor road connectivity and inadequate healthcare infrastructure, Nadda assured the audience that a wave of development initiatives has been initiated from PM Modi’s end. However, he alleged that these benefits were not reaching the people of Mizoram due to the shortcomings of the current state government.

