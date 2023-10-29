PM Modi cancels campaign trip to Mizoram; Amit Shah to step in

Aizawl: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cancelled his scheduled campaign trip to Mamit in poll-bound Mizoram, which was set for October 30. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been tapped to fill in for the prime minister. However, the date of his campaign remains undecided, according to Mizoram’s BJP media convener Johny Lalthanpuia.
Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will also hold a public rally as part of the party’s campaign in West Phaileng on Monday. This move underscores the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) determined efforts to make a strong showing in Mizoram, a state where they contested 39 seats in the last assembly polls in 2018 but have fielded 23 nominees this time around.
The BJP has been actively campaigning in Mizoram, with party president J.P. Nadda releasing the party’s manifesto just days ago. The manifesto promises 33% reservation for women in government jobs and pledges to find a solution to the long-standing border dispute with neighboring Assam, among other commitments.
