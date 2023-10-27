Mizoram: Assam MP emphasises unity of Zo ethnic tribes in Northeast

Aizawl: Pradyut Bordoloi, the Convener of the North East Congress Co-ordination Committee, launched a scathing critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging that they are spearheading a political strategy that deceives the people of the Northeastern states.
He mentioned that the North East Congress Co-ordination Committee emphasises the importance of fostering unity among the Zo ethnic tribes in the region and hopes that the people will rally behind this vision.
In the press conference, Bordoloi accused the BJP of playing divisive politics and manipulating regional parties to further their agenda, with the Mizoram National Front (MNF) also implicated in these allegations. Additionally, he raised concerns about the prolonged neglect of Manipur by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In a press conference, Bordoloi expressed his concerns regarding the political landscape in the Northeast, stating, “The BJP is playing divisive politics in the Northeast and is using regional parties as their ‘drivers.’ These parties pretend to be passengers, but they are controlling the direction. Even the MNF is being used for such a purpose.”
Bordoloi drew attention to the crisis in Manipur, criticising Prime Minister Modi for his perceived inaction. He pointed out that, even after 177 days, the Prime Minister has not visited Manipur or provided assistance, with the only acknowledgment being a 66-second mention in Parliament.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
When questioned by members of the media, Pradyut Bordoloi expressed his disappointment with the Mizoram Lok Sabha MP for not allegedly failing to address the Manipur issue when it was raised. He characterised this silence as a “betrayal” of the people of the Northeast. The press conference also featured former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki.
Also Read | Assam CM announces construction of 6 new flyovers in Guwahati
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: Farmers, teachers take part in sustainability education programme
- Tripura: Rahul Gandhi to lead mega rally in January
- Only Congress can protect Mizoram’s culture, religion: Jairem Ramesh
- Tripura: Several hospitalised in clashes during Durga Puja immersion
- Why is Roulette a Preferred Game in Casinos?
- ‘Mayer Gomon’ marks end of Durga Puja festivities in Tripura