Mizoram: Assam MP emphasises unity of Zo ethnic tribes in Northeast

Aizawl: Pradyut Bordoloi, the Convener of the North East Congress Co-ordination Committee, launched a scathing critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging that they are spearheading a political strategy that deceives the people of the Northeastern states.

He mentioned that the North East Congress Co-ordination Committee emphasises the importance of fostering unity among the Zo ethnic tribes in the region and hopes that the people will rally behind this vision.

In the press conference, Bordoloi accused the BJP of playing divisive politics and manipulating regional parties to further their agenda, with the Mizoram National Front (MNF) also implicated in these allegations. Additionally, he raised concerns about the prolonged neglect of Manipur by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a press conference, Bordoloi expressed his concerns regarding the political landscape in the Northeast, stating, “The BJP is playing divisive politics in the Northeast and is using regional parties as their ‘drivers.’ These parties pretend to be passengers, but they are controlling the direction. Even the MNF is being used for such a purpose.”

Bordoloi drew attention to the crisis in Manipur, criticising Prime Minister Modi for his perceived inaction. He pointed out that, even after 177 days, the Prime Minister has not visited Manipur or provided assistance, with the only acknowledgment being a 66-second mention in Parliament.

When questioned by members of the media, Pradyut Bordoloi expressed his disappointment with the Mizoram Lok Sabha MP for not allegedly failing to address the Manipur issue when it was raised. He characterised this silence as a “betrayal” of the people of the Northeast. The press conference also featured former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki.

