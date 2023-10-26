Mizoram: Home voting begins for elderly, PwD

Aizawl: Home voting has begun in the state of Mizoram, allowing citizens aged 80 and above, as well as Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), to cast their votes from the comfort of their homes. This initiative has been put into action in three assembly constituencies located in the Serchhip district, specifically in the 26th Serchhip, 27th Tuikum, and 28th Hrangturzo constituencies.

6 polling teams carried out the process with the voting equipment. Each polling team comprises an Election Presiding Officer, a Polling Officer, security personnel, and the respective Booth Level Officers responsible for the designated areas.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The move to introduce home voting for elderly citizens and individuals with disabilities is aimed at ensuring that no eligible voter is left behind and that the democratic process remains accessible to all members of society.

As per the Final Electoral Roll, there are 4,13,062 male electors, 4,39,026 female electors, and 4,975 Service electors and the total number of electors in the state of Mizoram is 8,57,063.1st Training for Polling Parties comprising 1470 each of Presiding Officers, Ist, 2nd and 3rd Polling Officers have been conducted by all District Election Officers and 2nd Training is ongoing in some of the districts too.

As per the latest report from all the districts, there is no deficiency in the required manpower. There are 174 contesting candidates who will be vying for a seat in the 40-seat Mizoram Legislative Assembly.

Also Read | Mizoram: MNF accuses ZPM leader of misusing MLA funds, demands accountability

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









