Mizoram: MNF accuses ZPM leader of misusing MLA funds, demands accountability

Aizawl: In a press conference held on Wednesday, VL Krosshnehzova, Media & Publicity in charge of MNF General Headquarters, accused Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) MLA and chief ministerial candidate Lalduhoma of misusing MLA funds. The allegations center around the utilisation of Rs. 16,42,000, ostensibly intended for aiding the sick during the 2021-2022 period.

During the press conference, MNF representatives expressed their surprise at the substantial amount allocated for providing assistance to the sick. After conducting a thorough investigation, they alleged that Lalduhoma had misused the funds, which had originally been earmarked for a noble cause.

The controversy deepened when Lalthanmawia Hauzel, a resident of New Serchhip, submitted an RTI request seeking clarification on how the allocated funds were employed. In response, Lalduhoma indicated that he had handed over Rs. 2,50,000 to Zoremsangi, a resident of Serchhip Dinthar and the wife of H. Zoramsiama. The funds were designated as ‘Grant in aid for Health Purpose’.

However, the MNF claims that while the official records indicate a much larger sum, the actual amount received by Zoremsangi was a mere Rs. 1,000. Moreover, they assert that she did not receive any additional form of assistance. H. Zoramsiama, the ZPM Village Council President of Serchhip Dinthar locality and the husband of Zoremsangi, confirmed the veracity of the claim made by MNF representatives.

In light of these allegations, the MNF has strongly condemned Lalduhoma’s alleged misuse of funds. They assert that his explanation of utilising the funds for assisting the sick is merely an excuse. As a result, the MNF is demanding that Lalduhoma rectify the situation by providing the actual amount of assistance to Zoremsangi.

