Mizoram: MNF accuses ZPM leader of misusing MLA funds, demands accountability

Aizawl: In a press conference held on Wednesday, VL Krosshnehzova, Media & Publicity in charge of MNF General Headquarters, accused Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) MLA and chief ministerial candidate Lalduhoma of misusing MLA funds. The allegations center around the utilisation of Rs. 16,42,000, ostensibly intended for aiding the sick during the 2021-2022 period.
During the press conference, MNF representatives expressed their surprise at the substantial amount allocated for providing assistance to the sick. After conducting a thorough investigation, they alleged that Lalduhoma had misused the funds, which had originally been earmarked for a noble cause.
The controversy deepened when Lalthanmawia Hauzel, a resident of New Serchhip, submitted an RTI request seeking clarification on how the allocated funds were employed. In response, Lalduhoma indicated that he had handed over Rs. 2,50,000 to Zoremsangi, a resident of Serchhip Dinthar and the wife of H. Zoramsiama. The funds were designated as ‘Grant in aid for Health Purpose’.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
However, the MNF claims that while the official records indicate a much larger sum, the actual amount received by Zoremsangi was a mere Rs. 1,000. Moreover, they assert that she did not receive any additional form of assistance. H. Zoramsiama, the ZPM Village Council President of Serchhip Dinthar locality and the husband of Zoremsangi, confirmed the veracity of the claim made by MNF representatives.
In light of these allegations, the MNF has strongly condemned Lalduhoma’s alleged misuse of funds. They assert that his explanation of utilising the funds for assisting the sick is merely an excuse. As a result, the MNF is demanding that Lalduhoma rectify the situation by providing the actual amount of assistance to Zoremsangi.
Also Read | Mizoram: Congress doubts MNF’s claim that 80% manifesto targets are met
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: Farmers, teachers take part in sustainability education programme
- Tripura: Rahul Gandhi to lead mega rally in January
- Only Congress can protect Mizoram’s culture, religion: Jairem Ramesh
- Tripura: Several hospitalised in clashes during Durga Puja immersion
- Why is Roulette a Preferred Game in Casinos?
- ‘Mayer Gomon’ marks end of Durga Puja festivities in Tripura