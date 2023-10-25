Cyclone Hamoon weakens; IMD predicts 'light to moderate' rainfall in NE

Guwahati: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has provided an update on the cyclonic storm ‘Hamoon.’ It has weakened and transformed from a Deep Depression into a Depression over southeast Bangladesh and adjacent Mizoram as of the latest notification on October 25.
“Deep Depression [Remnant of the CS “Hamoon”] weakened into a Depression and lay centered at 1130 hours IST of 25th October over Mizoram, about 110 km south of Aizawl (Mizoram). It is very likely to continue to move N-NE wards and weaken further into a WML during next 06 hours,” the IMD said in a post on X.
A cyclonic storm (CS) has winds of 62-88 kmph, and a severe cyclonic storm has winds of 89-117 kmph.
The earlier concerns of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall over Assam and Northeast India have lessened over time. According to the IMD report, ‘Hamoon’ is now expected to move northeastward and weaken further. In the subsequent six hours, it will further diminish into a well-marked low-pressure area.
This update brings relief to the regions that were on high alert due to the earlier threat of ‘Hamoon.’ The weakening cyclone reduces the immediate danger, lowering the risk of severe weather conditions and damage to life and property.
