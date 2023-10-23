Mizoram: 61-Year-Old apprehended with over 1 crore worth of heroin in joint operation

Champhai: A joint operation conducted by the Champhai police and Assam Rifles led to the apprehension of a 61-year-old individual, Lalhmingmawia, hailing from Zotlang in Champhai.
The operation revealed that Lalhmingmawia was in possession of a substantial quantity of heroin, which, at current market rates, is estimated to be worth over 1 crore and 17 lakhs (1,17,60,000).
The arrest unfolded as part of a well-coordinated effort to combat the illegal drug trade, a pressing concern in the region.
A case has been officially registered in response to the drug seizure, and the legal process is now underway.
Also Read | Mizoram: Assam Rifles recovers heroin worth Rs 1.65 crore
