Mizoram: Mizo National Front claims 80% manifesto fulfilled

Aizawl: The Mizo National Front (MNF) held a press conference on Saturday, with the Information and Public Relations Minister, Lalruatkima, providing insights into the party’s performance in delivering on its election manifesto promises. According to reports collected by the ruling party, they assert that they have successfully upheld 80% of the commitments made in their manifesto.

During the interaction with the media, Minister Lalruatkima highlighted the MNF’s dedication to manifestos and the meticulous planning that went into shaping their governance agenda. He emphasised that the party had governed the state according to the points outlined in their election manifesto.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

One particular aspect of the manifesto that the MNF has yet to fulfill pertains to the relocation of Assam Rifles. Minister Lalruatkima addressed this issue, stating that the party is committed to ensuring its completion in the upcoming term, reaffirming the party’s determination to realize all its promises. He said Amit Shah had come on April 1, 2023 to inaugurate the new Assam Rifles complex at Zokhawsang. The minister said while the senior officials have advised them to relocate to Zokhawsang, they have made minor excuses to continue staying in their present location.

Minister Lalruatkima further noted that the MNF’s commitment to their manifesto was not in vain. He said, “By God’s grace, we have fulfilled many of our electoral promises.” He expressed concerns about opposition parties using sly language to criticize the MNF without examining the actual progress made. He warned that people should be cautious about falling into the trap of misleading rhetoric.

The minister also emphasized the party’s unwavering commitment to fulfilling its manifesto, stating, “We have fulfilled 80% of our electoral promises, and even those which are not fulfilled yet, we are actively working on them.” He said MNF is a party that works silently without boasting about its developmental works.

Also Read | Mizo National Front reveals election candidates with just two women

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









