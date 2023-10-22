Mizoram: Large cache of explosives seized ahead of polls

Aizawl: A joint operation conducted by the Assam Rifles and the state police has resulted in the discovery and confiscation of a substantial quantity of explosives, raising concerns ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in Mizoram.

The recovered cache included 5,800 detonators and 11,200 meters of codex wire, according to a statement from the paramilitary force issued on Sunday.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

This discovery of warlike stores occurred near Chhuarlung in Mizoram’s Siaha district. The operation was concentrated in the vicinity of the Siaha-Chakhang road within the state’s Siaha area.

The seized items have been promptly handed over to the Siaha police station for further legal procedures, as authorities diligently investigate the source and intent behind this concerning stockpile of explosives.

Voting for all the 40 assembly seats in Mizoram will take place on November 7, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on 9 October. The counting of the votes will be held on 3 December.

Also Read | Mizoram: AAP unveils first list of candidates for assembly elections

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









