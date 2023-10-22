Mizoram: 174 candidates file nominations for upcoming elections

Aizawl: The Mizoram Legislative Assembly is gearing up for its 2023 General Election, with a total of 174 candidates officially filing their nominations as the nomination window came to a close yesterday. The state will go to polls on November 7, 2023.

Among the 174 candidates, 27 have chosen to run as independent candidates, with some representing parties such as Zoram Thar and some standing on their own. Additionally, 16 female candidates have thrown their hats into the ring, highlighting the growing involvement of women in the political landscape of Mizoram.

Among the 174 candidates, there are 40 candidates from the Indian National Congress (INC), 23 from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 40 from the Mizo National Front (MNF), 40 from the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and 4 from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The distribution of candidates is not uniform across the state, with certain districts displaying a more substantial candidate presence. Aizawl district has the highest number of candidates, with 55 individuals vying for electoral success, followed by Lunglei which has 27 candidates.

The nomination filing period was scheduled to run until October 20, 2023, with the scrutiny of nominations set to take place on October 21, 2023. Candidates have until October 23, 2023, to withdraw their candidature if they choose to do so.

Despite strong protests from all political parties and NGO’s of the state against the appointment of Sunday December 3, as a counting day, there has been no response from the ECI on any signs of change.

