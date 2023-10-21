Mizoram elections: PM Modi likely to visit on October 30

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit poll-bound Mizoram on October 30 to campaign for the upcoming state assembly election. This development comes days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi campaigned in the state.
BJP president J P Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will also join the campaign trail.
As per a report by PTI, Modi is likely to visit Mamit town. As EastMojo reported earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded 23 candidates for the November state elections.
Among the BJP’s candidates is former Speaker of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly and MNF MLA Lalrinliana Sailo, who will contest from the Mamit constituency. Sailo’s seasoned political background and leadership experience are expected to make this constituency a keenly contested one.
Union Minister Nityanand Rai and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are also scheduled to campaign for the party in Mizoram.
The Party’s election incharge for Mizoram is in the northeastern state for the campaigns.
Currently, the ruling MNF holds 28 seats, the primary opposition party, Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), has six Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), the Congress has five, and the BJP holds one seat.
