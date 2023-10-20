Mizoram: Students protest against female candidate married to non-Mizo

Aizawl: In a fervent demonstration of discontent, the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) organised a rally on Friday in protest against the candidacy of a Mizo woman married to a non-Mizo.
Student protesters marched from Zarkawt to Vanapa Hall protesting against the Congress candidate who is set to contest in the upcoming elections.
The event drew hundreds of college students and community members who passionately voiced their concerns about the perceived threat to Mizo identity.
MZP President H Lalthianghlima, addressing the gathering, expressed deep disappointment with the Congress party for nominating a candidate who has a non-Mizo spouse despite repeated appeals from the MZP to consider their sentiments. Lalthianghlima emphasized the importance of preserving Mizo culture and heritage.
During the rally, a resolution was passed among the participants, underlining their protest against the inclusion of candidates with non-Mizo partners in the highest assembly.
The resolution also urged the community not to vote for such candidates and called upon all Mizo people to work collectively to protect and uphold their unique Mizo identity.
The demonstration was marked by speeches, banners, and an unwavering commitment among the participants to safeguard their cultural heritage.
