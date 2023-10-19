Mizoram: AAP unveils first list of candidates for assembly elections

Aizawl: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Mizoram on Thursday revealed the first list of candidates for the Mizoram Assembly elections. In this unveiling, the party disclosed that four candidates would be vying for victory within the Aizawl Municipal Council area, targeting key constituencies including Aizawl North III, Aizawl West I, Aizawl West III, and Aizawl South I.
Notably, the Mizoram AAP President, Andrew Lalremkima, will be spearheading the party’s campaign in the Aizawl North III constituency. This electoral battle is poised to be a competitive one, with Lalremkima going head-to-head against former MLA Lalthanzara from the Congress party and C. Lalmuanpuia from the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the incumbent MLA for the constituency.
Explaining the party’s decision to participate in the elections, AAP Leader Rajesh Sharma told media persons, “It would be challenging because we are a party with very few resources. We don’t have money and leaders, and that is a challenge, but yes, we are ready to face this challenge.”
On Wednesday, AAP spokespersons officially declared their entry into the Mizoram electoral arena. During this event, they expressed their commitment to bring a new dimension into the state’s political landscape.
AAP President Andrew Lalremkima, in his address to the media, emphasised the party’s track record in Delhi and Punjab as evidence of their unwavering dedication to effective governance and the welfare of common citizens. He asserted that the tangible results and governance witnessed in these regions serve as a testament to the party’s capabilities, making it unnecessary for the people of Mizoram to personally experience it to appreciate its merits.
