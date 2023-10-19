-Mizo student body to rally against candidacy of individual with non-Mizo partner

Aizawl: The Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), Mizoram’s apex student body, is preparing to hold a rally in protest of the Indian National Congress’s (INC) decision to field a candidate with a non-Mizo husband in the upcoming elections. The organization said they strongly condemn the decision and have called on the public not to vote the candidate.
MZP President, Lalthianghlima, emphasized the organization’s repeated appeals to political parties not to nominate candidates with non-Mizo spouses and commended the parties who have respected this request. The MZP said they initiated this plea on December 19, 2022, and on August 21, 2023, they intensified their efforts by sending letters of appeal to various political parties and conducting meetings with party leaders.
The INC announced its candidate list on Wednesday. Their decision to field Meriam L Hrangchal, a candidate with a non-Mizo husband, in the Lunglei South Assembly Constituency has drawn strong condemnation from the student body.
An official of the Mizo Zirlai Pawl said, Hrangchal’s husband, Dipen Zoliana, is the son of Niraj Singh and Kawlhmingliani and therefore, he cannot be considered a Mizo.
According to the MZP President, they believe that in accordance with “The Mizo Customary Law” published by the Law & Judicial Department of the Government of Mizoram, a Mizo woman who marries a non-Mizo is considered to be a part of a non-Mizo family. Consequently, the MZP strongly asserts that individuals who fall into this category should not represent Mizoram in the legislative assembly.
While announcing the party’s candidates, former Congress MLA Lalthanzara addressed these concerns saying Meriam L Hrangchal’s husband’s family has deep roots in Mizoram, dating back to his grandparents’ time. He further emphasised that he possesses a tribal certificate and should be regarded as Mizo. However, the MZP President rebuffed this argument, contending that Mizo identity is determined by blood ties rather than the length of one’s residence in the state.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
To express their dissatisfaction with the inclusion of a candidate with a non-Mizo husband, the MZP has announced plans to organize a rally scheduled for October 20, 2023.
Also Read | Mizoram: AAP unveils first list of candidates for assembly elections
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Top Australian Universities preferred by Indian Students
- Mizo student body to rally against candidacy of individual with non-Mizo partner
- Manipur: Researchers discover new flowering plant species ‘Curcuma kakchingense’
- Manipur: Justice Murlidharan transferred to Calcutta, as Siddharth Mridul takes CJ role
- Northeast rail connectivity gets major boost with new train services
- Mizoram: AAP unveils first list of candidates for assembly elections